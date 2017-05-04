OfficeAmp – Streamline Workplace Requests in SlackLost requests? Repetitive questions? Slow responses?
OfficeAmp centralizes employee requests, automates ticketing, and provides instant answers—directly in Slack. No more emails, texts, or messy threads.
:rocket: Effortless Request Management
:inbox_tray: Easy Submission
– Employees submit requests in Slack—no forms, no confusion.
:robot_face: Automated Ticketing
– Requests turn into trackable tickets, ensuring nothing gets lost.
:bar_chart: Kanban Dashboard
– View, assign, and resolve tickets with ease.
:brain: Smart AI-Powered Knowledge Base
:mag: Instant Answers
– AI suggests responses before escalating to a human, cutting down repetitive questions.
:books: Customizable Content
– Build a self-serve knowledge base tailored to your team’s needs.
:zap: AI-Powered Prioritization
– Our AI helps categorize and prioritize issues, so urgent matters get handled first.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Seamless Workflow Integration
:hammer_and_wrench: Categorization & Assignment
– Route tickets to the right person or team automatically.
:alarm_clock: Automated Reminders
– Ensure timely follow-ups and resolutions.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Insightful Reporting
:date: Real-Time Reports
– Monitor trends and response times instantly.
:bar_chart: Performance Metrics
– Track resolution times and identify bottlenecks.
:white_check_mark: Why Choose OfficeAmp?Never Lose a Request Again
– Everything stays trackable inside Slack.Reduce Repetitive Questions
– AI-powered answers and knowledge base automation handle FAQs.Give Employees Visibility
– Request statuses are transparent, reducing back-and-forth follow-ups.We Succeed If You Do
– Get world-class customer support (from a team of humans :blush:) within Slack. Type
DialM
for live support.
Questions? Write to us hi@anaek.com
:point_right: Bring order to workplace requests. Try OfficeAmp free today!
Please note AI-generated responses may occasionally contain inaccuracies. Verify important information before relying on it.