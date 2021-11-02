隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 OfficeSpace retains Customer Data as long as retention is required to provide the Services and otherwise in accordance with applicable law. OfficeSpace will delete Customer Data when the Services are terminated in accordance with its standard data deletion practices. OfficeSpace retains Other Data collected for as long as necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy or for the amount of time needed for OfficeSpace to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements.

資料封存與移除政策 OfficeSpace undertakes certain obligations with regard to the protection of the data of OfficeSpace Customers. These include: -Processing Customer Data only for the purpose of providing the Services contracted under your Subscription Services Agreement. -Ensuring that anyone who has access to Customer Data is contractually or statutorily committed to maintaining its confidentiality. -Implementing appropriate technical, organizational and security measures designed to ensure the protection of Customer Data. -Promptly notifying you in case of any event which might compromise the security of your Customer Data. -Promptly complying with your requests to correct, transfer or remove Customer Data in order to comply with your responsibilities under the applicable data protection law. -Removing all of your Customer Data from OfficeSpace once your Services are completed.

資料儲存政策 OfficeSpace retains Customer Data as long as retention is required to provide the Services and otherwise in accordance with applicable law. OfficeSpace will delete Customer Data when the Services are terminated in accordance with its standard data deletion practices. OfficeSpace retains Other Data collected for as long as necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy or for the amount of time needed for OfficeSpace to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes