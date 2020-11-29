資料保留政策
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
資料封存與移除政策
Moji provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
資料儲存政策
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our bot endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
資料託管詳細資料
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services