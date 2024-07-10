TINYpulse
by WebMD Health Services is a leading employee engagement and feedback solution, empowering companies around the world to measure and improve company culture, increase employee retention, and enhance performance by promoting better communication, transparency, and recognition in the workplace.
Optimize your employee’s engagement with the TINYpulse Engage platform by using the bot for Slack.
TINYpulse’s integration with Slack allows users to:
• Respond to surveys
: Collecting consistent feedback provides leaders with specific and actionable insights to reference when decision-making. Users can respond to customized feedback surveys ranging from “How valued do you feel at work?” to “Where should we hold the company holiday party?”.
• Recognize their co-workers
: Recognition is crucial to employee engagement, happiness and productivity. Using TINYpulse’s popular Cheers for Peers capability, employees can share their appreciation and celebrate their co-worker's wins and accomplishments with the rest of the company.
• Submit anonymous suggestions to management
: Providing employees with an open 24/7 channel to voice their opinions anonymously helps improve transparency and morale. Users can share their suggestions for leaders to address and/or resolve at any time through the TINYpulse Suggestions box.
• You can also stream your company’s Cheers and Wins feeds into Slack by completing the integration within TINYpulse. Learn more about how to do that here: https://docs.tinypulse.com/support/solutions/articles/44001856720
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*To get started, you must be the administrator of a TINYpulse account.
Share feedback with TINYpulse's developers by emailing Support at support@tinypulse.com
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