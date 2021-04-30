Contracts and other Legal documents; Records subject to legal-hold Indefinite Confidential records 7 years Internal-use Only 2 years Public, including transitory records Subject to deletion at any time

資料封存與移除政策

At the end of the retention period, business records and associated back-ups must be destroyed in accordance with their classification. Client information must be returned to the client in a then-current industry-standard format as applicable prior to destruction. Destruction follows the NIST 800-88 guidelines for media sanitization. Classification Hard Copy Records Electronic Records Confidential Cross-cut shredding Destroy Internal-use Only Cross-cut shredding Purge Public Disposal / recycling Clear