All-in-One Knowledge Management System - Wiki + Q&A + Workflow + AI
Your Team's Collective Brain
AllAnswered is an all-in-one knowledge management system powered by artificial intelligence. It supports both documentations with an advanced Wiki editor and Questions & Answers (Q&As similar to Quora and Stack Overflow) to capture team know-hows. With the built-in workflow and life-cycle management, AllAnswered keeps your knowledge content always up-to-date.
The AllAnswered Slack integration allows you to see what your team members posting on AllAnswered and respond to them without leaving Slack. It is also super easy to ask questions and capture knowledge as its being discussed in Slack. With AllAnswered, you can search and surface all of your team’s knowledge directly in Slack using simple slash commands.
Just like Slack using channels to facilitate team communication, AllAnswered leverages the power of communities to capture team knowledge, keep it up-to-date and grow it over time. You can create communities for projects, groups topics or any common interests.
Once an AllAnswered team is connected to a Slack team by the team administrators, each community can be individually mapped to a specific Slack channel so they will work together seamlessly.
Please note: There is no charge for the Slack integration, but you need a subscription to AllAnswered to use our knowledge management system. We also offer 14-day free trial and no credit card is required. More information about our pricing can be found at https://www.allanswered.com/pricing
Any questions? Contact us at support@allanswered.com
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