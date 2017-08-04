瀏覽應用程式
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
Away Plus
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
說明
功能
權限
安全性與合規性
Using
/gone
instead of
/away
lets you mark yourself as away and set a status at the same time. Use it when off for lunch, e.g.
/gone :bread: Lunchtime
, and come back with
/gone
.
Away Plus 可以執行：
以你的身分執行動作
在你的工作空間中執行動作
下載安全性與合規性資訊
下載 CSV
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的
說明中心。
一般
開發人員
Matthew Somerville
總公司位置
英國
服務條款
https://dracos.co.uk/made/slack-away-plus/
隱私權與資料控管
資料保留政策
I store no personal data, only the user ID and access token.
資料封存與移除政策
I store no personal data, only the user ID and access token.
資料儲存政策
User ID and access tokens are stored securely on a server.
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
GDPR 認可
https://dracos.co.uk/made/slack-away-plus/
資料刪除請求程序
I hold no personal data, but could remove someone's access token for them if they told me their user ID.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。
安全性
支援安全性聲明標記語言 (SAML)
no
具有專屬的安全性團隊
no
請聯絡相關人員以解決安全性問題
matthew-slack@dracos.co.uk
漏洞揭露計畫
no
程式異常回報獎勵計畫
no
需要第三方授權/連線
no
此應用程式使用的第三方服務
None.
使用權杖輪替
no