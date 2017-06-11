Leavetrack

資料保留政策
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
資料封存與移除政策
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored securely on servers to which access is restricted by public/private key configurations. Password access to servers is disabled.