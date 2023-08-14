隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Personal Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for. Therefore: Personal Data collected for purposes related to the performance of a contract between the Owner and the User shall be retained until such contract has been fully performed. Personal Data collected for the purposes of the Owner’s legitimate interests shall be retained as long as needed to fulfill such purposes. Users may find specific information regarding the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner within the relevant sections of this document or by contacting the Owner. The Owner may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, the Owner may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority. Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right to access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period.

資料封存與移除政策 Personal Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for. Therefore: Personal Data collected for purposes related to the performance of a contract between the Owner and the User shall be retained until such contract has been fully performed. Personal Data collected for the purposes of the Owner’s legitimate interests shall be retained as long as needed to fulfill such purposes. Users may find specific information regarding the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner within the relevant sections of this document or by contacting the Owner. The Owner may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, the Owner may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority. Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right to access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period. Users may exercise certain rights regarding their Data processed by the Owner. In particular, Users have the right to do the following: Have their Personal Data deleted or otherwise removed. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their Data from the Owner. Receive their Data and have it transferred to another controller. Users have the right to receive their Data in a structured, commonly used and machine readable format and, if technically feasible, to have it transmitted to another controller without any hindrance. This provision is applicable provided that the Data is processed by automated means and that the processing is based on the User's consent, on a contract which the User is part of or on pre-contractual obligations thereof. Lodge a complaint. Users have the right to bring a claim before their competent data protection authority.

資料儲存政策 Data is stored in an encrypted (in transit and at rest) database on Amazon Web Services (location: UK) and Linode (location: UK). Users may exercise certain rights regarding their Data processed by the Owner. In particular, Users have the right to do the following: Restrict the processing of their Data. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to restrict the processing of their Data. In this case, the Owner will not process their Data for any purpose other than storing it. Withdraw their consent at any time. Users have the right to withdraw consent where they have previously given their consent to the processing of their Personal Data. Object to processing of their Data. Users have the right to object to the processing of their Data if the processing is carried out on a legal basis other than consent. Further details are provided in the dedicated section below. Access their Data. Users have the right to learn if Data is being processed by the Owner, obtain disclosure regarding certain aspects of the processing and obtain a copy of the Data undergoing processing. Verify and seek rectification. Users have the right to verify the accuracy of their Data and ask for it to be updated or corrected.

資料中心位置 英國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS & Linode

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes