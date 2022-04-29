Webex Meetings

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We don't store any personally-identifiable information of the user. We store configuration data such as the Webex site URL. If a customer uninstalls the app we remove all their associated data after 30 days.

資料封存與移除政策 We take automatic backups of the data every day in our deployment. If a customer uninstalls the app we remove all their associated data after 30 days.

資料儲存政策 We don't store any personally-identifiable information of the user. We only store configuration data such as the Webex site URL. Once the user marks them for deletion by uninstalling and we remove the data after 30 days