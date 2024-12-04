Cint Snapshot

Snapshot is a dynamic respondent discovery tool that lets you survey real people to get a pulse on any topic. It is a paid subscription-based application powered by the world’s largest research marketplace, Cint Exchange. How does it work? 1. Submit a question in any channel with the slash command /answer. Your survey results will be returned to your Slack channel. 2. Up to 300 individuals answer your question through Cint’s research marketplace 3. Receive a graph of your results in the channel in which your question was submittedFor pricing information, please raise a request through https://www.cint.com/start/