GetMyInvoices fetches invoices from over 1000+ Online Portals and imports receipts from your Email Account. You can connect GetMyInvoices with Slack to push all incoming invoices into a Slack Channel of your choice. Either you can use this for archiving data or as a notification for your accounting team. No longer chase invoices. Use GetMyInvoices to turn on Auto-Pilot for your bookkeeping. Let GetMyInvoices collect all your incoming invoices fully automated and spend your valuable time for the growth of your own business.