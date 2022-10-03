資料保留政策
GitLab will only retain your Personal Data for as long as your account is active or as needed to perform our contractual obligations, provide you the Services, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, preserve legal rights, or enforce our agreements.
資料封存與移除政策
Any data obtained through our Slack app will be deleted if you request or self-execute a broad deletion of your GitLab account. Data regarding chat commands are only stored for 2 weeks, and then they are automatically purged.
資料儲存政策
Use of the GitLab Slack app will result in the collection and storage of your Slack user ID. In addition, we will collect information on whether the app user has entered the chat `/gitlab` command to communicate a task to GitLab, including the content of the chat `/gitlab` command, such as a GitLab project or issue title.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform
使用的 LLM 模型
Anthropic Claude, Fireworks AI-hosted Codestral, Google Vertex AI models, and OpenAI models (feature- and user settings-dependent)
LLM 保留設定
GitLab has zero data retention with Anthropic, AWS, Fireworks AI, and Google for Duo requests; inputs and outputs are discarded after response. Limited exceptions may apply for prompt caching, some OpenAI models, and features that retain history.
LLM 資料租戶政策
GitLab Duo uses third-party AI providers by feature. Providers are under data protection agreements and cannot use customer input or output to train models. GitLab does not train generative AI models on customer data.
LLM 資料常駐政策
GitLab Duo requests are routed through the GitLab AI Gateway across regions based on latency and availability. This is not a strict data residency solution, and processing may occur outside a specific region.