隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Chargebee has an internal data retention and removal policy as part of the ISMS framework. Alongside, Chargebee's privacy policy available on the website also specifies details around how long Chargebee's customer data is being retained and the process around data removal.

資料封存與移除政策 Chargebee has an internal data retention and removal policy as part of the ISMS framework. Alongside, Chargebee's privacy policy available on the website also specifies details around how long Chargebee's customer data is being retained and the process around data removal.

資料儲存政策 Data storage is also covered as part of the internal policies of Chargebee. Also, Chargebee's customer data is stored/hosted on infrastructure provided by a cloud service provider and the vendor implements and maintains industry-leading security standards for hosting such data.