Droplr - Screenshots + Markup

Droplr is a remote collaboration tool that makes communication easy by simplifying the flow of information. Thanks to the integration with Slack, you can import drops (i.e. the files you share in a link: screenshots, screencasts, notes, etc.) directly into your Slack conversations. All it takes is ⌘+V or Ctrl+V, depending on your operating system.
- Speak clearly and make sure you’re understood. It takes one click to add visuals to your Slack conversations.
- Receive instant feedback. The integration allows users to annotate screenshots in the browser, directly from Slack, which lets you communicate faster and clearer.
- Send any type of files via Slack. Droplr sends files in a short link, which makes it possible to send even large files.
Learn more about how to use Droplr for Slack: https://droplr.com/blog/how-to-use-droplr-in-slack