Cincopa is an online video and multimedia platform. Would you like to streamline data exchange with your team, clients, app users or website audience? Cincopa provides a new app for Slack that allows to improve your workflow. You can easily install Cincopa app to your Slack workspace and get instant notifications to a selected Slack channel: - When multimedia assets are uploaded to your Cincopa storage or deleted from your account;

- When new galleries are created, changed or deleted;

- Reports from Cincopa Video Analytics;

- Changes in your Cincopa account;

- Updates from team members managing your assets or galleries;

- When new leads are saved and other marketing notifications.