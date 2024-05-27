Landbot.io

資料保留政策
We keep the data associated with the user's account until he/she deletes the information from the account, or the account itself. That means, the information will be kept for as long as he/she has an account with us, and while the Services are provided.
資料封存與移除政策
Archived Data Period: Conversation data beyond the active period will be:
1. Transferred to a separate, secure archive database.
2. Not directly accessible through the standard platform interface.
3. Retained for a period of up to 12 months from original generation date.
資料儲存政策
We are in compliance with data protection requirements, namely the GDPR (the 2018 EU General Data Protection Regulation, which replaced the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC).