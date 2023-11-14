資料保留政策
YouScan stores customer data throughout the existence of customer account with us or for as long as is otherwise required to deliver our Services, except where YouScan have a lawful basis for saving it for an extended period of time.
資料封存與移除政策
User can correct or delete any of his/her Personal Data at any time by contacting YouScan at the following e-mail address: privacy@youscan.io
資料儲存政策
YouScan has identified an extensive matrix of data categories, with reference to the appropriate data retention period for each category. Once the respective retention period has elapsed, YouScan undertakes to destroy, erase or otherwise put this data beyond use.