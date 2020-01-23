The CultureHQ/Slack integration provides an easy way to receive updates happening from within the CultureHQ platform, as well as an easy way to interact with the CultureHQ platform. Integrating the CultureHQ application into a channel in your Slack organization will allow visibility into: new events created, event updates, event start times, new surveys, and new announcements. Alternatively, interact with the CultureHQ platform through the /chq slash command. Usage of this Slack application requires an active CultureHQ instance.