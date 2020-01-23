資料保留政策
To allow you users control over their Personal Information, they may request that we change, update or delete Personal Information that they have previously submitted to us
資料封存與移除政策
We maintain logs for at minimum 90 days for all user-taken actions. When contracts are terminated, we anonymize all data to remove any PII and delete logs from the system within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
We are fully GDPR compliant, all of the data is fully encrypted, stored in AWS, we do not sell any data, and follow all of today's major security protocols