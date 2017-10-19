資料保留政策
Tokeet retains Customer Data for the duration of the customer’s active use of the service. Upon account cancellation, data may be retained for up to one year to allow for reactivation unless a specific deletion request is made. Data retention is strictly limited to what is necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements.
資料封存與移除政策
Tokeet removes or anonymizes Customer Data promptly upon verified user request. If no request is made, data may be archived for up to one year following account cancellation. After this period, the data is permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.
資料儲存政策
Tokeet stores Customer Data in secure, access-controlled environments using industry-standard encryption methods. Data is housed on reliable third-party infrastructure providers and is permanently deleted upon confirmed account termination or user request, unless legal obligations require retention.