資料保留政策
WebGazer will retain customer data in in accordance with Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Terms of service and Privacy policy, and as required by applicable law.
資料封存與移除政策
WebGazer shall delete Customer Data in accordance with (i) data retention periods available online at: https://www.webgazer.io/pricing; or (ii) if needed, Customer may request that WebGazer delete Customer Data at any point.
資料儲存政策
WebGazer will store customer data in accordance with customer's instructions and as required by applicable law.