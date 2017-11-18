/screenshot url slash command.Customize your screenshots direct from the command line to change your viewport, create mobile screenshots, full page screenshots and more. Share them with your clients and coworkers or check if your websites are visually correct in a real browser all without leaving your Slack workspace.To create a screenshot use the
/screenshot url command with url being the website you want to screenshot for example
/screenshot slack.com or
/screenshot https://google.com/ or
/screenshot https://screenshots.cloud/supportOur Screenshot service works for both trial and premium users of ScreenshotsCloud with no limitations.
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。