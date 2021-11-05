資料保留政策
LambdaTest saves all user data for no more than 60 days. Users are controllers of their data and LambdaTest provides both UI based and API based methods to extract, or delete this data.
資料封存與移除政策
LambdaTest saves all user data for no more than 60 days. After 60 days this data gets automatically deleted.
資料儲存政策
LambdaTest saves all user data as per GDPR and CCPA policies. All European user's data gets saved in Europe based data centers where as all north american user's data gets saved in NA region. All data is saved in end-to-end encrypted format as per NIST guidelines