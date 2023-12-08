資料刪除請求程序
Currently, we intend to service DSR requests (such as delete and export) manually. If you have an account with us, you may access, correct, or request that we delete your personal data by contacting us at support@pagertree.com.
This request can include the personal data of other individuals, like your employees or customers, that you have provided to us and who have requested this of you. We will respond to these requests within 14 days or less, which is well within the GDPR requirement of 30 days.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。