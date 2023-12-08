PagerTree collects and retains content and metadata for up to 1 year to allow customers to access their full alert and notification history. After 1 year, alert and notification data is removed from our system. Currently, we intend to service DSR requests (such as delete and export) manually. If you have an account with us, you may access, correct, or request that we delete your personal data by contacting us at support@pagertree.com. This request can include the personal data of other individuals, like your employees or customers, that you have provided to us and who have requested this of you. We will respond to these requests within 14 days or less, which is well within the GDPR requirement of 30 days.