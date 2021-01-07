Leadfeeder by Dealfront

資料保留政策
We keep your data as long as you remain as a Dealfront User or you decide to delete it. You can request your user data to be removed by contacting us at privacy@dealfront.com. After removal, your data is kept 97 days in our system backups. For legal reasons we have to retain certain information for a longer period. This includes such information as billing and payments data.
資料封存與移除政策
We keep your data as long as you remain as a Dealfront User or you decide to delete it. You can request your user data to be removed by contacting us at privacy@dealfront.com. After removal, your data is kept 97 days in our system backups. For legal reasons we have to retain certain information for a longer period. This includes such information as billing and payments data.
資料託管詳細資料
All data hosted within cloud services. Detailed information about technical and organizational security measures available in our DPA.