Leadfeeder by Dealfront tells you which companies are interested in your products, even if their employees are working from home. Discover exactly what they are looking for and engage with the right leads, at the right time, with a message that captures their interest. The integration between Slack and Leadfeeder by Dealfront allows you to seamlessly send information about companies identified in the Leadfeeder app to your company’s Slack. By integrating your company’s Slack with the Leadfeeder app you can send any company identified in Leadfeeder to Slack. This integration can be set up to send company details to a channel, an individual person, or even forward companies to Slack automatically from your Custom Feeds in Leadfeeder.