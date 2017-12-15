隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Workstars Global Limited will retain data only for as long as it is required to operate your scheme. Upon termination of your service (by your employer), we will immediately remove your data from our production systems. Your data will be removed from our database backups after 90 days. Some data (e.g. financial data) may be retained to comply with accounting laws.

資料封存與移除政策 Workstars Global Limited do not archive any data. We only store data that is required to operate your scheme and this is removed once your scheme is closed (by your employer). As a data processor, Workstars Global Limited may only proceed with data deletion requests upon its customers (i.e. the data controller) instructions. If you send us any removal/correction requests we will forward them on to our customer (i.e. your employer) for review.

資料儲存政策 Workstars Global Limited store and process your data within the UK or the EU in compliance with the GDPR. All data is transferred over HTTPS and is encrypted at rest.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud

資料託管公司 AWS