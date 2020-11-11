資料保留政策
Reminder Bot will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR policies. We always request account permission upon each user registration to ensure that data is rightfully stored.
資料封存與移除政策
Reminder Bot will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR policies. Should a user request that their data is removed we have the option for their data to be removed via our internal tools.
資料儲存政策
Reminder Bot will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR policies. We always request account permission upon each user registration to ensure that data is rightfully stored.
資料託管詳細資料
sayhito@chrisvincent.com.au