Haven't gone to the gym today? We can remind you tomorrow. Need to take your medication at the correct time? We can remind you twice, then let your partner or guardian know if it's missed. It's time to stop forgetting. Receive regular grouped messages for daily, weekly or monthly routines. Once setup our chat bot will send you notifications to ensure that your tasks are completed and logged over time. Reminder Bot's features are free for 28 days and are extended via small monthly payments.