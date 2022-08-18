AdoptoTech will remove Customer Data in according with Privacy Policy

Your personal information will be retained until it is deleted. Your personal information will be deleted on one of the following occurrences: - deletion of your personal information by you, the User (or by another person engaged by the User, where you are using the Website and/or Services on behalf of a User). - where you are a Candidate, deletion of your personal information by an User (Company) on whose behalf we are processing your personal information - a written request by you to us (privacy@talentlyft.com) - automatically, after 1 year of inactivity upon active subscription expiration or cancellation