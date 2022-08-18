We want to make it easier for companies to find, attract and hire the best talent for their open positions. Our recruiting software is unique in a way that it offers both Recruitment Marketing and Applicant Tracking System solutions for recruiting. Recruitment Marketing side of the product is designed to attract best job candidates and convert them into job applicants. Applicant Tracking System, on the other hand, solves post-application problems such as effective candidate communication, central database will all the applicants and their rich profiles, candidate assessment kits and scorecards and interview scheduling, all in one place.TalentLyft app for Slack allows you to stay on top of the progress of any hiring process by sending updates to Slack channels when activity occurs on TalentLyft. Easily customize the types of alerts you want to receive in Slack, in order to bring the level of perspective you need. Set up the integration with one click, and enjoy (truly) having all team communication in one place.Setup your TalentLyft + integration for Slack here: https://help.talentlyft.com/en/articles/21915-integration-for-slack. Contact developers at info@talentlyft.comNot yet a TalentLyft user? Check out our world-class Talent Acquisition tool at www.talentlyft.com. TalentLyft is a paid service, our pricing models are flexible and designed to fit your needs www.talentlyft.com/en/pricing.
AdoptoTech d.o.o. will retain Customer Data in according with Privacy Policy https://help.talentlyft.com/en/articles/21992-privacy-policy
Data will be retained for a maximum of 1 year after the subscription to TalentLyft has expired of was canceled, or sooner if a written request is submitted to privacy@talentlyft.com.
資料封存與移除政策
AdoptoTech will remove Customer Data in according with Privacy Policy https://help.talentlyft.com/en/articles/21992-privacy-policy
Your personal information will be retained until it is deleted. Your personal information will be deleted on one of the following occurrences:
- deletion of your personal information by you, the User (or by another person engaged by the User, where you are using the Website and/or Services on behalf of a User).
- where you are a Candidate, deletion of your personal information by an User (Company) on whose behalf we are processing your personal information
- a written request by you to us (privacy@talentlyft.com)
- automatically, after 1 year of inactivity upon active subscription expiration or cancellation
資料儲存政策
AdoptoTech will store Customer Data in according with Privacy Policy https://help.talentlyft.com/en/articles/21992-privacy-policy
Data is stored in multi-tenant data stores, we do not have individual data stores for each user separately. However strict privacy controls exist in our application code to ensure data privacy and prevent one user from accessing another user's data. We have many units and integration tests in place to ensure these privacy controls work as expected. These tests are run every time our code base is updated and even one single test failing will prevent new code from being shipped to production.
All data sent to or from TalentLyft is encrypted in transit using 256-bit encryption. TalentLyft is served 100% over HTTPS.