The lilspace app uses the power of technology for good. With lilspace you can set intentions to unplug, tag your focus and track your time. Get inspired by “phone free” challenges that offer individual and communal rewards. When you unplug, lilspace gets businesses to give you perks and support the causes you care about. When you’re done Unplugging, show your friends that good things happen when we put away our phones! Spread the power of unplugging by posting your progress on Twitter. When you unplug on lilspace you can automatically snooze and update your status in Slack. Rest easy knowing your friends, family and co-workers in Slack know that you’re unavailable. Get lilspace today and focus on what matters most!