Translator - Translate Languages

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@lingvanex.com.

資料封存與移除政策 Lingvanex Translator provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@lingvanex.com.

資料儲存政策 All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no