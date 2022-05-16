Postmark Bot

資料保留政策
Postmark collects and retains content and metadata for all emails for 45 days to give customers the ability to access their full message history during that time.
資料封存與移除政策
After 45 days, original email content and metadata are removed from our system. Bounces, spam complaints and unsubscribed recipients are stored indefinitely in a Streams Suppression list for reporting and list hygiene.
資料儲存政策
Postmark's primary data and servers are hosted at ServerCentral's data center (located outside of Chicago), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
資料託管詳細資料
Postmark's primary data and servers are hosted at ServerCentral's data center (located outside of Chicago), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).