隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or the specific retention or deletion period is required or permitted by the Customer Agreement.

資料封存與移除政策 We will consider all requests and provide our response within the period stated by the applicable law. We may request providing your information necessary to confirm your identity before responding to your request.

資料儲存政策 We take technical and organizational measures to protect data against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access.