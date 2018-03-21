瀏覽應用程式

Bitbucket Cloud

更多在 Slack 中使用 Bitbucket 的方式

使用工作流程建立工具進行自動化

有了工作流程建立工具*，不必撰寫任何程式碼，就能自動執行例行流程。在工作流程中加入 Bitbucket 等第三方工具，讓你可以從 Slack 管理工作和流程，還可以使用範本快速開始。 深入瞭解自動化

範本適用於 Bitbucket：

新的 Bitbucket 問題

在 Slack 中填寫表單，即可建立新的 Bitbucket 問題

*工作流程建立工具僅適用於付費方案