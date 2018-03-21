With Bitbucket Cloud for Slack, your team can get contextual information about your code repositories and take action without leaving your channel. Unlike other apps that can cause noisy notifications, the Bitbucket bot has smart notifications – we tailor your default notification settings by analyzing usage patterns in Atlassian Bitbucket.
Our bot's chat notifications are more than just informative – you can perform key Bitbucket actions without ever leaving your Slack channel.
Actions you can perform:
• Create a pull request from a newly pushed branch
• Re-run a failed pipelines build
• Reply to a pull request comment
• Send a friendly "nudge" to a teammate about an overdue pull request
• Add any Slack message as a comment to a pull request
Already have the bot installed? Click here
to learn how to configure your notifications.