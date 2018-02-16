@Lunch Buddies create. This will send a message to each member of the current channel asking if they want to participate.The default options are:
Yes (12:00), and
No, but you can customize by saying
@Lunch Buddies create 1145, 1230.The default group size is 6, but this can be customize by saying
@Lunch Buddies create 1145, 1230 size=4You can also create polls using the legacy
/lunch_buddies_create slash command. Regardless of where this command is invoked, it will poll the members of the
#lunch_buddies channel.It is possible to have multiple polls going at the same time; they are uniquely defined by the channel from which they were created.Once everyone has answered, go back to the same channel from which the poll was created and write
@Lunch Buddies close. This will randomly group the responders by their answer and start a private group message for each group.If you created the poll with the slash command
/lunch_buddies_create, you should close it with the slash command
/lunch_buddies_close.If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please send an email to support@lunchbuddiesapp.com
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