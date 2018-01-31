UserStory is trying to solve the inefficiencies in software development by making feedback and bug reporting faster and simpler. Using our app, Product Managers, Designers and Testers will be able to capture Screenshots, record Videos and Screenshare instantly over the cloud by just sharing a link. In addition, all the files would have necessary information such as device details, Javascript errors, network and console logs etc. to help developers in fixing the bugs efficiently. With UserStory for Slack, users can directly send the video's link or screenshots to their teammates on Slack, either on their private or group channels.

Slack Integration for UserStory is only available to users on the paid plans which is available for free during the 14-day trial.