資料保留政策
We will retain data as long as your account is active, as necessary to provide you with the Services or as otherwise set forth in this Policy. We will also retain and use this information as necessary for the purposes set out in this Policy and to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements and protect Range’s legal rights. We also collect and maintain aggregated, anonymized or pseudonymized information which we may retain indefinitely to protect the safety and security of our Site, improve our Services or comply with legal obligations.
資料封存與移除政策
To modify or delete the personal information you’ve provided to us, please log in and update your account. You may also request that your account be deleted by emailing support. We may retain certain information as required by law or as necessary for our legitimate business purposes.
資料託管詳細資料
Customer Data is stored on AWS managed databases. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit.