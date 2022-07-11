瀏覽應用程式
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
ChartHop
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
說明
權限
安全性與合規性
Import your employee photos and information into ChartHop.
Link an employee's Slack profile from their ChartHop profiles.
The ChartHop app can also send birthday notifications, work anniversary notifications and reminders for surveys or feedback.
ChartHop 可以檢視：
關於你的工作空間的內容與資訊
ChartHop 可以執行：
在頻道與對話中執行動作
下載安全性與合規性資訊
下載 CSV
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的
說明中心。
一般
開發人員
ChartHop, Inc.
總公司位置
美國
服務條款
https://docs.charthop.com/standard-terms-and-conditions
隱私權與資料控管
資料保留政策
ChartHop removes customer data 1 year after service is terminated or based on customer request.
資料封存與移除政策
Deleted data will remain in backups. Automated processes ensure that if data slated for deletion is restored, it will be re-deleted automatically. Backups are kept for 1 year.
資料儲存政策
Data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption.
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
yes
子處理器指南
https://docs.charthop.com/docs/privacy/subprocessors
應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM)
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
The customer is responsible for deleting data in ChartHop. ChartHop support can assist at a customer's request.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。
安全性
以下提供者支援單一登入 (SSO)
Google, Microsoft, Okta, OneLogin
支援安全性聲明標記語言 (SAML)
yes
具有專屬的安全性團隊
yes
請聯絡相關人員以解決安全性問題
security@charthop.com
漏洞揭露計畫
no
程式異常回報獎勵計畫
no
需要第三方授權/連線
no
使用權杖輪替
no