All-in-one support suite is a web and mobile based solution with:

- Feedback software to gather ideas from customers and ask them questions;

- Help desk with ticketing system;

- Knowledge base solution to organize online docs, manuals tours and FAQs

- Live chat with messengers and great tool for marketing. Integration allows your team to receive notifications on your incoming messages and requests from UseResponse live chat and ticketing system right in your Slack support channel or create new channel on new requests. Reply directly from Slack in channel or thread to requests and your customers would be notified Slack integration requires paid plan in UseResponse Cloud or Self-Hosted.