Ludo is a platform for playing online team building games in the workplace. We built Ludo as a tool to help us bring our teams and people together, and now we want to share it with you. Ludo uses games inspired by popular social games like Werewolf (that we ourselves have a love for). By connecting Ludo to Slack you'll be notified of the game progress directly through Slack. Ludo has a free trial then costs only $9/user/year.
No slack data is ever stored beside the webhook url to your private slack channel.
資料封存與移除政策
Ludo will remove all your data immediately after getting in contact with us.
資料儲存政策
All data is securely stored. And no passwords are stored.
資料中心位置
荷蘭
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
When someone request Ludo to delete some user data we first check that the request is legitimate (not someone trying to impersonate the user), and if it is we'll delete all their data as requested immediately.