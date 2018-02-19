Avanan Cloud Security

資料保留政策
Avanan will retain customer data in accordance with to the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The stored information will be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
資料封存與移除政策
Avanan will remove stored customer in accordance with the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The data will be removed automatically and will not be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
資料儲存政策
Avanan will store the customer data in accordance with the Avanan Platform guide that describes the Avanan platform architecture and its integration with customer and third-party security solutions including the communication protocols and security standards.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services, Inc.