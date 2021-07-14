awork is the smart assistant to manage your project business. Organise projects, track times - all in one automatic process. Get rid of the app zoo you need to manage your business and let awork handle it seamlessly.This awork integration for Slack allows you to receive updates in Slack when projects and tasks in awork are created, assigned or commented on, and create tasks or track times directly from Slack.Jump directly to awork from a Slack message to answer comments or create new tasks in awork.Visit our website to learn more and sign up for a free trial for an awork account (required for this integration).
Data in awork is only kept as long as it is needed. This means that your data exists as long as you have an awork account connected to at least one workspace. If this last workspace gets deleted, your account gets deleted as well.
The data for the Slack integration can only be used by awork if the integration is active. Therefore, if you delete the Slack integration in awork, awork will not be able to access any information about your Slack workspace anymore.
For more information, please refer to our privacy policy and terms and conditions: https://www.awork.com/legal-and-privacyhttps://www.awork.com/legal-and-privacy/general-terms-and-conditions
資料封存與移除政策
Data in your awork workspace is usually only soft-deleted, as long as your workspace is active. Once you delete your workspace, all this soft-deleted data gets deleted completely within 30 days. This means once deleted, a workspace cannot be restored/recovered.
We do however keep secured and encrypted backups for a maximum of 4 weeks.
For more information, especially for the backups, please refer to our terms and conditions: https://www.awork.com/legal-and-privacy