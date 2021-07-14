Data in awork is only kept as long as it is needed. This means that your data exists as long as you have an awork account connected to at least one workspace. If this last workspace gets deleted, your account gets deleted as well. The data for the Slack integration can only be used by awork if the integration is active. Therefore, if you delete the Slack integration in awork, awork will not be able to access any information about your Slack workspace anymore. For more information, please refer to our privacy policy and terms and conditions: