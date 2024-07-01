BetterCloud Spend Alerts

資料保留政策
AWS RDS data backups have a retention period of 7 days
資料封存與移除政策
Data is removed from BetterCloud's database immediately after the customer deletes their workspace (through the UI).
資料儲存政策
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations on AWS to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer data and our source code are automatically backed up multiple times a day. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system. Backups are fully tested at least every six months to confirm that our processes and tools work as expected.
資料託管詳細資料
Data is hosted on a secure Postgresql cluster on AWS RDS