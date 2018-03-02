資料保留政策
We retain only user data necessary for Forecast to perform its service. Data is stored indefinitely until user removes the app from their workspace. User data is permanently deleted immediately after deleting an account or workspace.
資料封存與移除政策
We store the personal information we receive for as long as you use the service
資料儲存政策
Forecast is a basic Slack slash command that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.