資料保留政策
This data retention policy applies to all physical and electronic records generated in the course of iorad’s operations, including both original documents and copies.
Below is the Electronic Record and Business Record Retention table, approved for electronic and physical documents.
Any change in the retention period must be approved by the CEO / Founder.
If you have a question about retaining or deleting business records, contact our CEO / Founder.
Record
Retention / Disposal period
Customer-initiated or requested deletion of their iorad account or tutorials
Automated deletion from iorad active systems within 48 hours
Data rolls out of backups files on this automated schedule:
30 days of backups are retained, and then moved to a 120-day archive, after which they are deleted.
Email
10 years
Policy and Procedure documents
Change Management Records
Examples:
Github Tickets
Application software version records
Application release records
Retain indefinitely
Other Business documents
(GSuite documents, PDF documents, contracts, financial records, employee files, other documents used in business operations)
In general, these should be retained indefinitely.
Personnel are allowed to delete duplicate and superfluous working versions of electronic documents and to shred paper versions as is appropriate for the content and as they see fit (e.g.- duplicates, temporary paper working copies, obsolete reference materials produced by parties outside of iorad that have been replaced with newer versions, etc.)
資料封存與移除政策
Automated deletion from iorad active systems within 48 hours
Data rolls out of backups files on this automated schedule:
30 days of backups are retained, and then moved to a 120-day archive, after which they are deleted.
資料儲存政策
Security of Information at Rest
In addition to data protection measures during transit and processing, procedures must be put in place to secure information at rest:
Electronic data storage: Non-Public Information must be stored in a manner inaccessible to unauthorized individuals.
Printing and hard copy information storage: Non-Public Information must not be downloaded, copied or printed indiscriminately or left unattended and open to compromise.
Backup procedures appropriate to the information’s Data Classification and security requirements.