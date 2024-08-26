資料保留政策
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data retention policy
資料封存與移除政策
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data removal policy
資料儲存政策
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data storage policy
使用的 LLM 模型
Exposure to LLMs is an add-on feature which requires explicit opt-in within the Service Now Virtual Agent. If enabled, we may utilize the following models: Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM.
LLM 保留設定
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes. We are utilizing the default configuration f
LLM 資料租戶政策
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes.