隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Reception with app uses the slack access token, but the token is stored in the user's app. The token information is temporarily stored on the server during the slack link process, but once it is stored in the user's app, the server information is deleted. The information will be deleted after a certain period of time, even if the user does not save the information or interrupts the process.

資料封存與移除政策 Reception with app uses the slack access token, but the token is stored in the user's app. The token information is temporarily stored on the server during the slack link process, but once it is stored in the user's app, the server information is deleted. The information will be deleted after a certain period of time, even if the user does not save the information or interrupts the process.

資料儲存政策 Reception with app uses the slack access token, but the token is stored in the user's app. The token information is temporarily stored on the server during the slakc link process, but once it is stored in the user's app, the server information is deleted. The information will be deleted after a certain period of time, even if the user does not save the information or interrupts the process.