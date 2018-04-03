「Stock」は、チームの重要な情報を、最も簡単に残せるツールです。 チーム内の重要な情報を簡単に管理することができるため、あらゆるチームにおけるコラボレーション活動を、非常にスムーズなものにすることが出来ます。

Slackに連携することで、Stockで生じた更新内容を、Slack上でリアルタイムに受け取ることができます。 ユーザーは、モバイル・デスクトップ双方でStockを利用することができます。

無料でもご利用頂くことができますが、作成可能なノート数に制限があります。有料プランにアップグレード頂くと、無制限にノートを作成可能となります。 "Stock" is the simplest tool to store important information in your team. Stock is the easiest way to keep track of your team's important information, making collaboration with any team very smoothly.

By integrating with Slack, messages on Slack which should not be going somewhere untraceable on the messages streams can be stored in Stock. You can also receive notifications in Slack in real time when you get new Messages in Stock. Users can use Stock on both mobile and desktop.

Stock is available for free, but there is a limit to the number of Notes you can create. If you upgrade to a paid plan, you will be able to create an unlimited number of Notes.