資料保留政策
For the duration of the account + 12 months following cancellation, or deletion upon request.
資料封存與移除政策
Customer data is deleted from the live site on request (or via the app), and purged from remaining cache / logs / backups within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
Customer data is stored encrypted via AES 256 encryption, and is governed by our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, GDPR Data Processing Agreement and internal application security Policies.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted, we are hosted on Amazon AWS. We offer two regional environments for customers to choose - US and EU.