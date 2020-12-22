資料保留政策
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
資料封存與移除政策
If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. If you wish to be informed what Personal Information we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
資料儲存政策
What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
資料託管詳細資料
DigitalOcean Kubernetes for backend servers, temporary cache server in Frankfurt.
AWS RDS for the main database in Frankfurt.