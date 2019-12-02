Flourish is an easy-to-use feedback chatbot that encourages proactive behaviour from your team by asking work-related questions with a focus on improvement. Choose from a wide range of premade chat surveys on subjects such as stress, collaboration and job satisfaction. We also give you the option to create your own custom-made chat surveys to meet your needs. These chat surveys will be sent out to your team directly in Slack.Build high-performing teams using improvement suggestions directly from your team members. Listen to that feedback and tackle challenges such stress, wellbeing and team participation. Be a better leader and lead your team forward with the effective feedback collection provided by Flourish. Keep track of that feedback and get going on the improvement process as well as team development. Be on the cutting edge of modern leadership by developing leadership presence and active listening skills.Go to www.flourish.se and sign up for a free 30-day trial. Add the app here in Slack, add team members in our system and start collecting anonymous feedback to help your team flourish.Note: Flourish will not store you email address or any other personal information that you may have in Slack.